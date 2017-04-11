203 Pecan Dr • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Ladycats, Bearcats diamond squads host Eaton today in District 6-5A games

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and the Bearcats baseball squad will host Eaton High School in respective District 6-5A diamond action today.

The Ladycats and Lady Eagles are set for a 6:30 p.m. contest at the AHS softball field, while the first pitch of the Bearcats/Eagles game will be at 7:30 p.m. at the AHS baseball field.

District 6-5A

Softball

Eaton              8-2

Saginaw          6-4

Boswell           6-4

Chisholm Tr.   5-5

Azle                 5-5

Aledo              5-5

Northwest      5-5

Brewer            0-10

Today: Eaton at Aledo; Northwest at Boswell; Saginaw at Azle; Brewer at Chisholm Trail.

Baseball

Aledo                    6-2

Northwest           6-2

Brewer                 5-3

Saginaw               4-4

Chisholm Tr.       4-4

Boswell                4-4

Eaton                   2-6

Azle                       1-7

Today: Eaton at Aledo; Northwest at Boswell; Saginaw at Azle; Brewer at Chisholm Trail.

