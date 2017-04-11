Ladycats, Bearcats diamond squads host Eaton today in District 6-5A games

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and the Bearcats baseball squad will host Eaton High School in respective District 6-5A diamond action today.

The Ladycats and Lady Eagles are set for a 6:30 p.m. contest at the AHS softball field, while the first pitch of the Bearcats/Eagles game will be at 7:30 p.m. at the AHS baseball field.

District 6-5A

Softball

Eaton 8-2

Saginaw 6-4

Boswell 6-4

Chisholm Tr. 5-5

Azle 5-5

Aledo 5-5

Northwest 5-5

Brewer 0-10

Today: Eaton at Aledo; Northwest at Boswell; Saginaw at Azle; Brewer at Chisholm Trail.

Baseball

Aledo 6-2

Northwest 6-2

Brewer 5-3

Saginaw 4-4

Chisholm Tr. 4-4

Boswell 4-4

Eaton 2-6

Azle 1-7

Today: Eaton at Aledo; Northwest at Boswell; Saginaw at Azle; Brewer at Chisholm Trail.