Ladycats, Bearcats diamond squads host Eaton today in District 6-5A games

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and the Bearcats baseball squad will host Eaton High School in respective District 6-5A diamond action today.
The Ladycats and Lady Eagles are set for a 6:30 p.m. contest at the AHS softball field, while the first pitch of the Bearcats/Eagles game will be at 7:30 p.m. at the AHS baseball field.
District 6-5A
Softball
Eaton 8-2
Saginaw 6-4
Boswell 6-4
Chisholm Tr. 5-5
Azle 5-5
Aledo 5-5
Northwest 5-5
Brewer 0-10
Today: Eaton at Aledo; Northwest at Boswell; Saginaw at Azle; Brewer at Chisholm Trail.
Baseball
Aledo 6-2
Northwest 6-2
Brewer 5-3
Saginaw 4-4
Chisholm Tr. 4-4
Boswell 4-4
Eaton 2-6
Azle 1-7
Today: Eaton at Aledo; Northwest at Boswell; Saginaw at Azle; Brewer at Chisholm Trail.
