First-place Bearcats raise district mark to 6-2 with win at Azle; Ladycats fall to Lady Hornets

5 hours ago
Aledo catcher Gehrig Mosiello (14) receives an offering from pitcher Trever Bruno Friday night during the Bearcats’ 4-1 win in a District 6-5A game at Azle. Photo by David Andrews

Aledo scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and hung on to defeat the Azle Hornets, 4-1, Friday night in a District 6-5A baseball game at Azle.

Starting pitcher Trever Bruno recorded the win, with relief pitcher Trevor Brosette earning the save.

Azle 11, Ladycats 2

Falling at Azle Friday night, the Aledo Ladycats even their District 6-5A mark to 5-5. The win levels Azle’s district record at 5-5.

Leading 4-2, Azle scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 10-2 lead and added a run in the sixth to close the scoring.

Both teams return to district action on Tuesday against Eaton.

The Ladycats and Lady Eagles will square off at 6:30 p.m., while the first pitch of the Bearcats/Eagles game will be at 7:30 p.m.

District 6-5A

Softball

Eaton               8-2

Saginaw           6-4

Boswell            6-4

Chisholm Tr.    5-5

Azle                 5-5

Aledo               5-5

Northwest       5-5

Brewer            0-10

Baseball

Aledo                    6-2

Northwest          6-2

Brewer                 5-3

Saginaw               4-4

Chisholm Tr.       4-4

Boswell                4-4

Eaton                    2-6

Azle                       1-7

