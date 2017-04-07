First-place Bearcats raise district mark to 6-2 with win at Azle; Ladycats fall to Lady Hornets

Aledo scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and hung on to defeat the Azle Hornets, 4-1, Friday night in a District 6-5A baseball game at Azle.

Starting pitcher Trever Bruno recorded the win, with relief pitcher Trevor Brosette earning the save.

Azle 11, Ladycats 2

Falling at Azle Friday night, the Aledo Ladycats even their District 6-5A mark to 5-5. The win levels Azle’s district record at 5-5.

Leading 4-2, Azle scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 10-2 lead and added a run in the sixth to close the scoring.

Both teams return to district action on Tuesday against Eaton.

The Ladycats and Lady Eagles will square off at 6:30 p.m., while the first pitch of the Bearcats/Eagles game will be at 7:30 p.m.

District 6-5A

Softball

Eaton 8-2

Saginaw 6-4

Boswell 6-4

Chisholm Tr. 5-5

Azle 5-5

Aledo 5-5

Northwest 5-5

Brewer 0-10

Baseball

Aledo 6-2

Northwest 6-2

Brewer 5-3

Saginaw 4-4

Chisholm Tr. 4-4

Boswell 4-4

Eaton 2-6

Azle 1-7