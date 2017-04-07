First-place Bearcats raise district mark to 6-2 with win at Azle; Ladycats fall to Lady Hornets

Aledo scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and hung on to defeat the Azle Hornets, 4-1, Friday night in a District 6-5A baseball game at Azle.
Starting pitcher Trever Bruno recorded the win, with relief pitcher Trevor Brosette earning the save.
Azle 11, Ladycats 2
Falling at Azle Friday night, the Aledo Ladycats even their District 6-5A mark to 5-5. The win levels Azle’s district record at 5-5.
Leading 4-2, Azle scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 10-2 lead and added a run in the sixth to close the scoring.
Both teams return to district action on Tuesday against Eaton.
The Ladycats and Lady Eagles will square off at 6:30 p.m., while the first pitch of the Bearcats/Eagles game will be at 7:30 p.m.
District 6-5A
Softball
Eaton 8-2
Saginaw 6-4
Boswell 6-4
Chisholm Tr. 5-5
Azle 5-5
Aledo 5-5
Northwest 5-5
Brewer 0-10
Baseball
Aledo 6-2
Northwest 6-2
Brewer 5-3
Saginaw 4-4
Chisholm Tr. 4-4
Boswell 4-4
Eaton 2-6
Azle 1-7
