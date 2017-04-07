Ladycats will face El Paso Andress today in girls’ regional soccer semifinals

Finding out Thursday they will not be playing El Paso High School, the state-ranked No. 7 Aledo Ladycats will instead play El Paso Andress at 5:30 p.m. today in a girls Class 5A regional semifinals match at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

According to the Aledo ISD athletic office, El Paso’s win over Andress Tuesday in a third-round match was forfeited due to using an ineligible player.

Andress is the fourth-place team from competitive District 1-5A.

“We are playing Andress (today),” Ladycats head coach Bryan Johnson told The Community News.

The winner of the match will play the winner of the No. 9 Grapevine/ No. 3 Lubbock Monterey match. That match will be played prior to the Ladycats/Andress match.

The regional final will be played at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Fans can follow today’s action with updates on The Community News Facebook page.

Also today, the AHS diamond squads will travel to Azle. The Ladycats softball team will play at 6:30 p.m. while the Bearcats baseball team will face the Hornets at 7:30 p.m.