203 Pecan Dr • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Ladycats will face El Paso Andress today in girls’ regional soccer semifinals

8 hours ago
53 Views
1 Min Read

Finding out Thursday they will not be playing El Paso High School, the state-ranked No. 7 Aledo Ladycats will instead play El Paso Andress at 5:30 p.m. today in a girls Class 5A regional semifinals match at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

According to the Aledo ISD athletic office, El Paso’s win over Andress Tuesday in a third-round match was forfeited due to using an ineligible player.

Andress is the fourth-place team from competitive District 1-5A.

“We are playing Andress (today),” Ladycats head coach Bryan Johnson told The Community News.

The winner of the match will play the winner of the No. 9 Grapevine/ No. 3 Lubbock Monterey match. That match will be played prior to the Ladycats/Andress match.

The regional final will be played at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Fans can follow today’s action with updates on The Community News Facebook page.

Also today, the AHS diamond squads will travel to Azle. The Ladycats softball team will play at 6:30 p.m. while the Bearcats baseball team will face the Hornets at 7:30 p.m.

 

Events Calendar

« April 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sat 08

Go the Distance 5K

April 8 @ 8:00 am
Sat 08

Annual Plant Sale

April 8 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 08

Blood Drive

April 8 @ 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sun 09

Clark Gardens Art and Sculpture Exhibit

April 9
Mon 10

Art reception to introduce public to budding artists

April 10 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Mon 10

Parker County Active Democrats Candidate Forum

April 10 @ 7:00 pm
Tue 11

Pottery of Mexico Exhibit

April 11
Thu 13

Make your yard a hummingbird haven

April 13 @ 6:30 pm
Sat 15

Willow Park Shredding Day

April 15 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 15

Shaw-Kemp Open House

April 15 @ 1:00 pm

Recent Comments