Morris twins each earn pair of gold medals, Aledo qualifies four relay teams for area at District 6-5A track meet

Aledo freshman twins Gracie and Graydon Morris each won two gold medals for first-place finishes and four AHS relay teams advanced to the area meet Thursday night at the District 6-5A Track and Field Meet at Chisholm Trail High School.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the 5-5A/6-5A Area Track and Field Meet, which will be held April 12-13 at Northwest ISD Stadium.

Gracie Morris won the girls’ 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run, while Graydon Morris won the boys’ 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter runs. In fact, Graydon’s time of 4:19.8 in the 1,600-meter race set a school record. He was pushed by teammate Harrison Tillman, who also advances to the area meet after finishing second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:21.7. Tillman also finished second in the 3,200-meter run to qualify for the area meet.

All three Bearcats relay teams will advance to the area meet. The 4×100 relay team (Gio Torres, Hunter Rosson, Money Parks, Jase McClellan) finished fourth; the 4×200 team (McClellan, Rosson, Parks, Torres) placed third; and the 4×400 team (Regan Rice, Torres, Parks, Beau Mask) finished fourth.

The Ladycats advanced one relay team to the area meet, and it was a gold-medal performance as the 4×100 quartet of Ellie Reese, Lydia Lawrence, Tysley Valencia and Kia Jordan ran to a first-place finish.

Other Aledo athletes earning gold medals include Ryan Brown (boys’ pole vault), Chuck Filiaga (boys’ shot put) and Alaina Touchet (girls’ shot put).

Other Aledo area-meet qualifiers include Erin Weiss (third place, girls’ discus), Sierra White (second place, girls’ pole vault), Mackenzie Lyon (third place, girls’ pole vault), Tailer Doyle (second place, boys’ 800), Jordan (fourth place, girls’ 100) and Regan Rice (boys’ 300-meter hurdles).