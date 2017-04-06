203 Pecan Dr • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Morris twins each earn pair of gold medals, Aledo qualifies four relay teams for area at District 6-5A track meet

11 hours ago
129 Views
2 Min Read
Aledo freshman Gracie Morris won the varsity girls' 1,600-meter run by a wide margin Thursday at the District 6-5A meet at Chisholm Trail. Morris also won the girls' 800-meter run. Photos by Tony Eierdam

Aledo freshman twins Gracie and Graydon Morris each won two gold medals for first-place finishes and four AHS relay teams advanced to the area meet Thursday night at the District 6-5A Track and Field Meet at Chisholm Trail High School.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the 5-5A/6-5A Area Track and Field Meet, which will be held April 12-13 at Northwest ISD Stadium.

Gracie Morris won the girls’ 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run, while Graydon Morris won the boys’ 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter runs. In fact, Graydon’s time of 4:19.8 in the 1,600-meter race set a school record. He was pushed by teammate Harrison Tillman, who also advances to the area meet after finishing second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:21.7. Tillman also finished second in the 3,200-meter run to qualify for the area meet.

All three Bearcats relay teams will advance to the area meet. The 4×100 relay team (Gio Torres, Hunter Rosson, Money Parks, Jase McClellan) finished fourth; the 4×200 team (McClellan, Rosson, Parks, Torres) placed third; and the 4×400 team (Regan Rice, Torres, Parks, Beau Mask) finished fourth.

The Ladycats advanced one relay team to the area meet, and it was a gold-medal performance as the 4×100 quartet of Ellie Reese, Lydia Lawrence, Tysley Valencia and Kia Jordan ran to a first-place finish.

Other Aledo athletes earning gold medals include Ryan Brown (boys’ pole vault), Chuck Filiaga (boys’ shot put) and Alaina Touchet (girls’ shot put).

Other Aledo area-meet qualifiers include Erin Weiss (third place, girls’ discus), Sierra White (second place, girls’ pole vault), Mackenzie Lyon (third place, girls’ pole vault), Tailer Doyle (second place, boys’ 800), Jordan (fourth place, girls’ 100) and Regan Rice (boys’ 300-meter hurdles).

Aledo freshman Graydon Morris crosses the finish line first with a school-record time in the varsity boys’ 1,600-meter run with Aledo senior Harrison Tillman placing second. The pair also went 1-2 in the 3,200-meter run.
Aledo senior Chuck Filiaga extends on a throw during varsity boys’ shot put Thursday at the District 6-5A meet. Filiaga earned a gold medal for first place in the event.

Events Calendar

« April 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sat 08

Go the Distance 5K

April 8 @ 8:00 am
Sat 08

Annual Plant Sale

April 8 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 08

Blood Drive

April 8 @ 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sun 09

Clark Gardens Art and Sculpture Exhibit

April 9
Mon 10

Art reception to introduce public to budding artists

April 10 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Mon 10

Parker County Active Democrats Candidate Forum

April 10 @ 7:00 pm
Tue 11

Pottery of Mexico Exhibit

April 11
Thu 13

Make your yard a hummingbird haven

April 13 @ 6:30 pm
Sat 15

Willow Park Shredding Day

April 15 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 15

Shaw-Kemp Open House

April 15 @ 1:00 pm

Recent Comments