Ladycats, Bearcats win respective District 6-5A tennis tournaments; nine individuals headed to regional tournament

Aledo High School’s tennis team advanced nine players competing in doubles and singles to the regional tournament, earned four district championships and won the District 6-5A championship in both boys’ and girls’ divisions at the district tennis tournament which was played Monday and Tuesday at TCU.

The top two finishers in singles and doubles advance to the Class 5A, Region I tournament, which will be played April 17-18 at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

Nikki Adamie and Alec Meendsen earned the district mixed doubles title by beating Boswell 6-0, 6-0 in the final. The AHS pairing of Lance McClure and Miles Grubbs earned the boys’ doubles district title after a 6-4, 6-4 win in the championship match over teammates Ben Colvin and James Young.

The AHS girls’ doubles pairing of Priscilla Schimming and Erin Davis defeated Northwest 7-6, 6-3 to claim the girls’ doubles district title. In boys’ singles, Jared Kelm defeated Northwest 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 to earn the district title.

Other regional qualifiers include the Colvin/Young pairing who won 6-0, 6-0, against Chisholm Trail in a playback match to secure second place in boys’ doubles.

The pairing of Trey Fambrough and Allison Dale beat Saginaw 6-1, 6-3 for third place in mixed doubles, and Tristyn Fambrough defeated teammate Carly Siddons 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 for third place in girls’ singles.

AHS notes: The Aledo baseball and softball teams traveled to Saginaw in District 6-5A action. The Bearcats baseball team defeated the Rough Riders, 7-1, while the Ladycats softball team fell, 8-5.