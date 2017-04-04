Obie Carol West, 91, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Weatherford at Holland Lake Nursing Home.

Obie was born on January 29, 1926, in Aledo to Donivan W. West and Maggie Sharpe West. His only sibling was his younger sister, Margie Faye West Worden. He was a lifelong resident of Parker County and had lived in Weatherford since the 1940s. He attended Aledo schools.

Obie was an honorable veteran. He joined the U. S. Maritime Service in 1944 and served as a Seaman. He enlisted in the Army in 1945 and then served in the National Guard from 1947 until his military retirement in 1986.

Obie married Lois Juanita “Sis” Kennedy on November 6, 1948, who predeceased him on September 27, 2005. In the 1940s and 1950s, Obie worked at Consolidated/General Dynamics; owned a meat market in Weatherford with brother-in-law, Weldon Kennedy; and operated a service station. His primary vocation was long-haul trucking. After working for several local trucking companies, he owned O. C. West Trucking. After retiring from trucking, he taught truck driving through Weatherford College from which he retired in 2005.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sister; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Clinton; granddaughters, Cristal Clinton Schmitz (Alan), of Aledo, and Candy Clinton Sullivan (Jim), of Grapevine; great-grandchildren, Justin Sullivan, Nicholas Sullivan, Carson Schmitz, and Ava Schmitz; brother-in-law, James Daulton Kennedy of Abilene; Dale Clinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017 in White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Avenue, Weatherford.

Graveside Service: 3 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017 in East Greenwood Cemetery, Weatherford.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Association or your favorite charity.

Services are in care of White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford.

The Community News

April 7, 2017