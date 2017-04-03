203 Pecan Dr • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Aledo advances several to District 6-5A tennis tournament finals after successful first day

5 hours ago
Aledo senior Nikki Adamie returns a serve during mixed doubles Monday morning during the District 6-5A tennis tournament at TCU. Adamie and her playing partner, Alec Meendsen, won twice on Monday and will play in the championship match Tuesday at TCU. Photos by Tony Eierdam

Aledo netters found success today at the District 6-5A tennis tournament, a two-day event held at TCU.

The finals will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the TCU tennis courts.

Aledo’s mixed doubles team of Nikki Adamie and Alec Meendsen reached the finals, as did the girls’ doubles team of Erin Davis and Priscilla Schimming as the two dos will face each other in the finals.

It will be an all-Aledo boys’ doubles final as the parings of Miles Grubbs/Lance McClure will face Ben Colvin/James Young. Also, boys singles player Jared Kelm reached the finals.

Other Aledo players could reach the finals in other events if “play back” matches are warranted on Tuesday.

Aledo’s Jared Kelm returns a serve during boys’ singles.
Aledo girls’ singles player Tristyn Fambrough returns a difficult serve.
Aledo senior Alec Meendsen extends on a forehand return during mixed doubles. His playing partner is Nikki Adamie.
Allison Dale concentrates on a backhand return during mixed doubles. Dale’s playing partner is Trey Fambrough.
Aledo mixed doubles player Trey Fambrough elevates after firing a serve. Fambrough’s playing partner is Allison Dale.
Aledo boys’ doubles player Miles Grubbs returns a serve on a forehand. Grubs’ playing partner is Lance McClure.
Aledo boys’ doubles player Lance McClure returns a serve at the net. McClure’s playing partner is Miles Grubbs.
Aledo’s Taryn Claire Stagner extends on a return during girls’ doubles. Her playing partner is Taryn Fambrough.
Aledo’s Taryn Fambrough returns a serve during girls’ doubles. Her playing partner is Claire Stagner.
Erin Davis uses a two-fisted backhand on a return during girls’ doubles. Davis’ playing partner is Priscilla Schimming.
Aledo girls’ doubles player Priscilla Schimming hits a crafty return at the net. Schimming’s playing partner is Erin Davis.
Aledo boys’ doubles player James Young returns a serve. Young’s playing partner is Ben Colvin.
Ben Colvin returns a serve during boys’ doubles. His playing partner is James Young.
Aledo singles’ player Colby Crawford calmly returns a tight shot with a backhand return.
Aledo girls’ singles player Carly Siddons focuses as she executes a backhand return.

