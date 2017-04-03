Aledo advances several to District 6-5A tennis tournament finals after successful first day

Aledo netters found success today at the District 6-5A tennis tournament, a two-day event held at TCU.

The finals will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the TCU tennis courts.

Aledo’s mixed doubles team of Nikki Adamie and Alec Meendsen reached the finals, as did the girls’ doubles team of Erin Davis and Priscilla Schimming as the two dos will face each other in the finals.

It will be an all-Aledo boys’ doubles final as the parings of Miles Grubbs/Lance McClure will face Ben Colvin/James Young. Also, boys singles player Jared Kelm reached the finals.

Other Aledo players could reach the finals in other events if “play back” matches are warranted on Tuesday.