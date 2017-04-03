Trinity Christian Academy announces selection of new elementary principal

Trinity Christian Academy Head of School Mike Skaggs announced the hiring of Dr. Steve Newby as elementary principal for the college-preparatory school in east Parker County.

“I have admired Dr. Newby for many years,” Skaggs said. “Steve is a well-known and highly respected leader in Christian education circles in north Texas and even across the nation. It’s exciting to have him join our leadership team here at Trinity Christian Academy.”

Dr. Newby has more than 43 years in education, including 39 years of service to Christian schools in Plano, Dallas, and Arlington. He has served as a principal and a head of school throughout his Christian school career until recently. For the past five years he has taught high school Bible at Southwest Christian School in Fort Worth. Dr. Newby attended what is now Texas A&M in Commerce, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in History and English and a Master’s of Education. In 2014, Newby earned his Doctorate in Educational Administration with an emphasis in curriculum and instruction from Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth.

Steve and his wife of 44 years, Sherry, live in Fort Worth where she is a fifth grade teacher. Their three children are all Christian school graduates, and the Newbys have five grandchildren. Steve and Sherry attend Pantego Bible Church where he has served as an elder and regularly volunteers in the church’s children’s ministry.

Matthew 19:26 is Dr. Newby’s favorite scripture passage: “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.” He looks forward to joining the TCA family and the school’s administrative team, stating that “TCA has maintained an excellent reputation in the Christian educational community.”

“I can’t think of anyone who would be a more perfect fit for Trinity Christian Academy,” said TCA founder Dr. Marsha Barber. “His devotion to Christian education is one of the things I most admire about him, and I look forward to welcoming him to the family!”

For more information on Trinity, visit their website at www.tcaeagles.org.