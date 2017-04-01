Man arrested after shooting at deputies

Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he reportedly shot at deputies Saturday morning, April 1.

According to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, a man called the Parker County Communications center at 6:25 a.m., verbally combative toward staff, stating if sheriff’s deputies did not respond to his location in the 7100 block of River Trail, in Horseshoe Bend, he “would shoot ‘em [sic] all.”

The caller refused to answer the dispatcher’s questions for more information, but stated he believed he had shot two people on and near his property, while two other individuals were “loose” on his property. Investigators did not locate any such individuals, but said they believe this was a ruse to draw deputies to the scene.

When deputies arrived on scene to investigate the incident, the suspect fired a rifle at the deputies, striking a patrol vehicle three times, narrowly missing the deputy.

The Weatherford-Parker County Special Operations Group was deployed to the scene.

Around 8:47 a.m., contact was made with the suspect in an attempt to diffuse the situation, when the suspect taunted deputies to “come and get me.”

The suspect was arrested shortly afterward without further incident.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said no law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident and no officers fired a weapon.

The suspect was identified as Allen Dewayne Thomas, 47, of Weatherford. Thomas was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail, charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

“This appears to be a deliberate act, where our deputies were called into an ambush in a violent attempt to take the lives of our law enforcement officers,” said Sheriff Larry Fowler.

Fowler added the Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation, and no further comments are being released pending the investigation.