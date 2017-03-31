203 Pecan Dr • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Aledo soccer teams in area playoffs today; softball, baseball teams join boys’ soccer with home games

3 days ago
There is plenty of Aledo High School sports action on tap today, with three of four teams playing at home.

The Aledo Ladycats soccer team will face Richland at 4 p.m. today at Northwest ISD Stadium in a Class 5A area soccer match. The Ladycats are the District 6-5A champions, while Richland is the third seed from District 8-5A.

The winner of the match will advance to the regional quarterfinals and face the winner of the Denton High School/Birdville area match.

For those choosing to stay at home, there are three AHS teams in action today.

The Ladycats softball team will begin the second round of District 6-5A action against Chisholm Trail today on Military Appreciation Night. Armed forces personnel will be honored at 6 p.m. at the softball field prior to the 6:30 p.m. varsity softball game.

The Bearcats baseball team is also honoring military personnel and will face Chisholm Trail.

The first pitch will be at 7:30 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium, the Aledo Bearcats soccer team will host Fort Worth Arlington Heights in a Class 5A area championship match. The Bearcats are the District 6-5A champions, while Heights is the second seed from District 7-5A.

The winner will advance to the regional quarterfinals and face the winner of the Wichita Falls High School/Fort Worth North Side area match.

