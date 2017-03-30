“Go Big or Go Home” to honor Josh Harbuck, benefit family

Friends of Josh Harbuck will remember him and honor his family at the “Go Big or Go Home” benefit Sunday, April 2 at Billy Bob’s Texas.

Harbuck was known for his love of community and was very involved in Aledo Athletics baseball, sat on the board for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, and founded a charity benefitting those battling leukemia and lymphoma.

Harbuck was killed in a car accident in January. His family still lives in Aledo, and his children attend Coder Elementary School.

Sarah Nurse is one of the local residents who helped organize the event, proceeds from which will benefit Harbuck’s family.

“They’re dear friends of ours,” Nurse said. “We just really wanted to do something to help them do the things they would have been able to do if he was still here.

“We just miss him so much.”

A coalition of Dallas-Fort Worth residents grouped together to organize the event, which is spearheaded by the Do It For Durrett Foundation. Partygoers will be treated to a concert featuring Luke Wade, and will be able to bid on a variety of silent auction items.

“It’s just amazing the things we will have,” Nurse said. “There’s custom boots and jewelry, all kinds of sports memorabilia, gift certificates – something for everyone.”

Since the Do It For Durrett Foundation is a registered nonprofit, donors will be able to claim a tax deduction for donations, and the money raised can go to the family tax-free.

Deborah Ferguson of NBC 5 will emcee the event with Steve Lamb, which will also include a live auction featuring a day at the Texas Rangers Ballpark, golf rounds with celebrities, a safari hunting trip and a TCU helmet signed by LaDanian Tomlinson. Harbuck’s family pastor, Jon Sherman, will deliver the benediction.

“Josh loved big,” said Nurse. “He so naturally embodied the truest form of being a family man and a was a friend to many. We want to share that friendship with others and remember him.”

The tables in the event are themed to honor Harbuck’s life, like “Family Man” and “TCU.”

“In trying to create spaces around the room that defined who Josh was, it was these things that stuck out to us most,” Nurse said. “His legacy of love, selflessness and joy will live in in the lives of those he loved and those whose lives he touched in his life and in his death.”

Nurse said that the fundraising aspect of the event is secondary to serving as a memorial and tribute to a lost member of the community.

“Our hope is to honor Josh during this event and continue the legacy he lived everyday in helping others,” said Nurse. “It’s already happening. Through the partnership with Do It For Durrett, we’ve been able to refer two other families to them that have experienced sudden loss. Even in death he’s still helping people.”

Tickets for Go Big or Go Home, priced at $50, are still available through the Billy Bob’s Texas website. Doors open to the general public at 6:30 p.m. April 2.