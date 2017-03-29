Estelle Marie Priest, 81, of Willow Park, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017.

Estelle was born October 11, 1935 in Mc Call Creek, Mississippi, the daughter of Oliver and Ruby Anderson Murray. Estelle and her husband, Jerry Priest, made their home in the North Texas area from 1955-present. They were owners of, Marco Services and Priest Excavating until his death in March of 1988.

She was a devoted member of Central Christian Church in Weatherford. Estelle enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a member of the Willow Park Garden Club and had a passion for gardening and plants. She valued her relationship with her sister and brothers. She was a loving mother and enjoyed being a grandmother and great-grandmother. Estelle’s friends and family meant the world to her and will be missed by all those who knew her and loved her.

Her parents, husband Jerry, and brother Rayford Murray preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Janice Finton and husband Robert; sons, Kenneth Priest and wife Jerri Ann Reynolds Priest, David Priest and wife Angela, Paul Priest and wife Judith Alexander; 10 grandchildren, Kourtney Landes, Tanner Sheid, Crystal Conger, Sommer Perry, Matt Sheid, Cody Priest, Chase Priest, Bobby Conger, Kathryn Priest, and Kristine Priest; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Eunice Crow; brothers Oliver Murray, Jr; Larry Murray; Stanley Murray; numerous nieces, nephews.

Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017 at Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel in Willow Park. Funeral Services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday April 1, 2017 at Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel, with burial following at Annetta Cemetery.

The Community News

March 31, 2017